Roche enters $1.15 billion licensing deal for Sarepta gene therapy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) entered into a $1.15 billion licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.O) to obtain the right to launch and commercialize Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States, it said on Monday.

Roche will make an upfront payment of $750 million in cash and $400 million worth in equity at closing for Sarepta’s investigational micro-dystrophin gene therapy SRP-9001, it said in a statement on Monday.

Sarepta is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in regulatory and sales milestones, plus royalties on net sales, Roche said.