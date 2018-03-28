Roche says Japanese court dismisses Shire claim against Hemlibra

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s Chugai unit said on Wednesday that a Tokyo court had ruled Shire’s claim regarding the Swiss drugmaker’s Hemlibra haemophilia medicine should be dismissed.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Chugai, which is 60 percent Roche-owned and which developed Hemlibra, said it expected no change to its financial prospects due to the ruling.

Shire’s Baxalta unit has also sued over alleged patent violations in the United States as it seeks to protect haemophilia products put under pressure by Roche’s new drug.