ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a trial showed its immunotherapy Tecentriq plus the chemotherapy Abraxane significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in people with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The company, citing its IMpassion130 study, said it also recorded an encouraging overall survival benefit for the PD-L1 positive population in the trial, at interim analysis.