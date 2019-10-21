Roche immunotherapy cocktail boosts survival in liver cancer

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s Tecentriq immunotherapy mixed with the older cancer drug Avastin lifted both overall survival and progression-free survival in people with liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The company said it plans to submit the data to health authorities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the China National Medical Products Administration, in hopes of a speedy approval in this new indication.