FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche: Tecentriq cocktail slows kidney cancer progression
Sections
Featured
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Exclusive
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
Venezuela
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California Wildfires
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 11, 2017 / 6:36 AM / in 15 minutes

Roche: Tecentriq cocktail slows kidney cancer progression

John Miller

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Combining Roche’s Tecentriq immunotherapy with its older drug Avastin reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) for the initial treatment of advanced kidney cancer in some patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

The latest trial result, the detailed results of which Roche plans to release in 2018, comes atop data last week showing a Tecentriq cocktail also slowed disease progression in first-line lung cancer treatment.‍​

Tecentriq, whose sales pale compared to established immunotherapies from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co Inc, is a pillar of Roche’s plan to replace revenue from its $20 billion-per-year trio of Avastin, Herceptin and Rituxan whose expiring patents have exposed them to cheaper competition.

As a consequence, Roche is seeking to expand indications and patients eligible for treatment with its drug, which analysts see topping $4.6 billion in annual sales by 2023.

“We are encouraged by these results as they add to the emerging body of evidence that supports our rationale for this combination,” said Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer.

“We believe that the regimen of Tecentriq and Avastin may enhance the potential of the immune system in the initial treatment of advanced kidney cancer.”

Even so, some analysts have expressed doubt that Tecentriq’s study results so far have adequately differentiated it from Merck’s Keytruda or Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo for it to dominate the market for drugs that help the immune system better fight cancer.

Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.