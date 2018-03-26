FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Roche's Tecentriq cocktail helps lung cancer patients live longer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche’s immunotherapy Tecentriq combined with other medicines helped people with advanced lung cancer live longer, compared to patients receiving an older drug combination, the company said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Treatment mixing Tecentriq with Avastin and chemotherapies carboplatin and paclitaxel boosted overall survival in first-line treatment, compared to patients who received Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel. Roche said it would submit the data to authorities and hopes for a quick approval.

Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

