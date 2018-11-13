Roche's Tecentriq wins fast FDA review in tough-to-treat breast cancer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s Tecentriq medicine will get a speedy review by U.S. regulators in a tough-to-treat form of breast cancer as the Swiss drugmaker seeks to be the first company to have its immunotherapy win approval in this indication.

Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave priority review to Tecentriq mixed with the chemotherapy Abraxane for initial treatment of people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors test positive for a protein, called PD-L1, that helps them avoid immune system detection.

The FDA’s goal in priority reviews is to complete its work within six months, helping speed up the use of a medicine.