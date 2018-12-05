Roche's Tecentriq wins speedy U.S. review in small cell lung cancer

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s Tecentriq immunotherapy with chemotherapy won priority review in the United States for the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the company said, setting up possible approval by March 18.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Roche in September said patients with untreated extensive-stage SCLC, where cancer has spread, lived a median 12.3 months after getting Tecentriq plus chemotherapy, compared to 10.3 months for those on just chemotherapy.