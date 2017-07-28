FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
July 28, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 18 days ago

Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG's Venclexta has won breakthrough therapy designation in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The designation covers Venclexta in combination with low dose cytarabine for elderly patients with previously untreated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, it said.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech in the United States and by AbbVie elsewhere.

Reporting by Michael Shields

