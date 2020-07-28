Quicken Loans parent expects to raise $3.3 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Rocket Companies Inc, the parent company of the U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans, said on Tuesday it expects to raise $3.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The deal, potentially the biggest U.S. listing so far in 2020, marks a further sign of recovery for the U.S. IPO market, which was hampered in March as the COVID-19 pandemic sent stock prices plummeting.

Rocket Companies expects its offering of 150 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange to be priced between $20 and $22 per share, valuing it at about $43.69 billion.

The Detroit-based company, founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, said earlier this month that it expects a profit of more than $3 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss last year.

Higher borrowings by U.S. consumers in a historically low-interest environment has led to a surge in the company’s income and would likely boost Rocket’s planned public listing.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are among underwriters for the offering.