August 20, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Rocket Internet says CFO Kimpel has resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rocket Internet’s finance chief Peter Kimpel had resigned to pursue a new management challenge, the German company said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: CFO Peter Kimpel of Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group, attends the shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Kimpel, who joined Rocket from Goldman Sachs in 2014 and helped oversee the group’s initial public offering, will leave effective at the beginning of October, it said.

The news comes following a Bloomberg report last week that said Barclays had hired Kimpel to run its German operations.

Rocket said on Monday that Chief Executive Oliver Samwer would assume Kimpel’s responsibilities when he leaves.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

