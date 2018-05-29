FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
May 29, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Rocket Internet says start-ups grow sales, limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet said its main holdings saw more revenue growth and narrowed their losses in the first quarter, while the company was well funded with gross cash of 2.6 billion euros ($3.03 billion).

Rocket’s biggest holdings Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Home24 and Global Fashion Group have already reported quarterly figures, while Home24 announced plans earlier this month for an initial public offering.

Rocket said its African ecommerce group Jumia, also a possible candidate for a stock market listing, saw gross merchandise value - the value of goods sold via the site - rose 71 percent to 151 million euros, adding it remained well funded.

Online home furnishings site Westwing saw sales rise 18 percent to 71 million and reported its second consecutive profitable quarter, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization margin of 1.7 percent.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.