Bain Capital to take majority stake in Rocket Software

(Reuters) - IT services company Rocket Software said on Monday private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to take a majority stake in the privately held firm in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

A reporter raises his hand to ask a question during a news conference by Bain Capital LP Managing Director Yuji Sugimoto (not in the picture) in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rocket Software will continue to operate under its current management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Youniss, the company said.

Rocket Software provides technology services to companies using products from International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N).