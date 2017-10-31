FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerson Electric made multiple offers for Rockwell Automation: CNBC
#Deals
October 31, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Emerson Electric made multiple offers for Rockwell Automation: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) made multiple offers for smaller rival Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) over the last three months, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest cash-and-stock offer, which was made in early October and valued Rockwell at more $27 billion, was met with a terse rejection, as Rockwell's stock has increased in value since then, CNBC report said. (cnb.cx/2zVEeUm)

Emerson’s latest $215 offer is about 15 percent higher than the stock’s Monday closing price.

“I can confirm that Emerson made an offer. We have no further comment,” an Emerson spokesman told Reuters.

Emerson is looking to expand in areas such as industrial automation amid increasing competition from European rivals such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE), ABB Automation Group and Schneider Electric.

Emerson’s initial offer for Rockwell, made in early August, was worth $200, but was rejected resulting in Emerson coming back with both a higher price and with concessions on certain “social issues” that it hoped would bring Rockwell to the negotiating table, CNBC said.

Rockwell’s shares rose as much as 12.7 percent to $210.72 in early trading, while those of Emerson fell 4.1 percent to 64.59.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
