FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerson Electric pulls Rockwell Automation bid off table
Sections
Featured
Big bets on shale technology
Energy & Environment
Big bets on shale technology
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in an hour

Emerson Electric pulls Rockwell Automation bid off table

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factory automation maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Tuesday withdrew its offer to buy Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) after the smaller rival rebuffed its buyout offer twice.

FILE PHOTO: Emerson Electric Company Canadian headquarters is shown in Markham, Ontario, Canada, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/File Photo

“We are disappointed that the Rockwell board refused even to discuss the potential combination of our two great companies,” Emerson Chief Executive David Farr said in a statement.

Shares of Rockwell slipped 2 percent in pre-market trade. Emerson shares were up 1 percent.

Emerson said it plans to speed up the rate of repurchases over the next month and buy back up to $1 billion over the next 12 months.

Last week, Emerson sweetened its bid for Rockwell to $29 billion, which Rockwell rebuffed in its strongest rebuttal of the proposed combination of two of the world’s largest factory equipment makers.

Rockwell has resisted Emerson’s overtures not just because of disagreements over price, but also because it has argued that the combined company’s industrial customers would be worse off because its products would no longer be available on a single platform and in one software environment.

In October, Rockwell rejected Emerson Electric’s first offer for more than $27 billion, arguing that it undervalued the company.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.