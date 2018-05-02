Exclusive: EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal - sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional approval to U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp’s (UTX.N) $23 billion bid for avionics maker Rockwell Collins, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal, announced in September last year and the largest in aerospace history, would create a new player in the top echelon of suppliers to Boeing (BA.N), Airbus (AIR.PA), Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and other plane makers.
UTC has offered to sell assets to address the European Commission’s concerns, the people said.
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek