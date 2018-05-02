FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Exclusive: EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional approval to U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp’s (UTX.N) $23 billion bid for avionics maker Rockwell Collins, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The deal, announced in September last year and the largest in aerospace history, would create a new player in the top echelon of suppliers to Boeing (BA.N), Airbus (AIR.PA), Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and other plane makers.

    UTC has offered to sell assets to address the European Commission’s concerns, the people said.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

