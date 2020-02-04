Deals
France's L'Oreal to sell Roger & Gallet brand to Impala

FILE PHOTO - The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L’Oreal (OREP.PA) said it had entered exclusive talks with the French investment holding Impala for the sale of its Roger & Gallet perfume and soap brand.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1862 in Paris and part of L’Oreal since the acquisition of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in 2008, Roger & Gallet’s fragrance-based products range from perfumes to toiletries to skincare.

In 2018, the brand generated 52 million euros ($57 million) of sales.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair

