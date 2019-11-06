Roku beats revenue and profit estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. video streaming service Roku Inc (ROKU.O) beat expectations for third quarter revenue, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on Wednesday, benefiting from a widespread trend toward cord-cutting.

FILE PHOTO A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

But the San Jose, California company reported a wider net loss in the third quarter, as it spent more to attract subscribers to its video streaming platform.

Its shares plunged 15% in extended trading.

The company’s net loss widened to $25.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating expenses for the quarter rose about 60% to $145 million from a year ago.

Total net revenue rose to $260.9 million from $173.4 million.

Roku, which sells devices that allow users to stream video from services like Netflix (NFLX.O) and Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) Apple TV+, said Disney+, the forthcoming streaming service from Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N), would soon launch on its platform.

Roku devices compete with Apple TV, Amazon Inc’s (AMZN.O) Fire TV and Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) Google Chromecast.

In September, Roku introduced a new line of streaming players for North America, Latin America and some European markets, with an entry price point of $29.99 for the Roku Express device.

The following month Roku announced it had spent $150 million to acquire Dataxu, a company that lets marketers plan and buy video ad campaigns. The deal is expected to be finalized during the fourth quarter.

