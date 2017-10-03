FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Short sellers 'clamoring' to borrow Roku shares: S3 Partners
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 17 days ago

Short sellers 'clamoring' to borrow Roku shares: S3 Partners

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Traders on Tuesday were “clamoring” to borrow shares of Roku (ROKU.O) in order to sell them short following the video-streaming company’s initial public offer last week, according to S3 Partners.

A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of the Los Gatos, California company dropped 10.5 percent to $21.08 on Tuesday, bringing their decline to 20 percent in the past two sessions.

“With short sellers clamoring for short locates, stock borrow rates have increased from the 20-percent fee level to over 65-percent fee for some trades we’ve seen done today,” Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners’ head of research, said in an email.

So far, about 2 million shares of Roku have been sold short, according to the financial analytics firm.

Riding a wave of consumers abandoning cable TV and switching to online content while facing competition from larger rivals, Roku remained up 51 percent from the $14 price set in its initial public offer on Wednesday.

Based on its 2016 growth rate, Roku’s annual revenue could reach $623 million in 2018, putting its current stock price at about 3.2 times revenue, a level that appears expensive compared to other Silicon Valley consumer electronics makers.

Roku’s shareholders include Menlo Ventures, Fidelity and Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O).

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.