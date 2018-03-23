Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said its Trent 7000 engines which power the Airbus A330neo jet are not affected by the issues on the Trent 1000 engine, which have needed unscheduled maintenance as parts have worn out more quickly than expected.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the Trent 7000 shared the durability issues on its turbine blades which have plagued the sister engine, the Trent 1000.

Those issues have meant some of the engine’s host planes, Boeing 787s, have had to go in for repairs.

“Both the Trent 1000 TEN and Trent 7000 have had new turbine blades within their design from the start,” Rolls said in an emailed statement.

Rolls-Royce said earlier this month that it would take a hit of about 340 million pounds ($480 million) to account for the cost of carrying out repairs on existing engines, primarily the Trent 1000 engine which is installed on the 787.

Airbus declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7075 pounds)