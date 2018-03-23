Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by turbine blade issues

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said its Trent 7000 engines which power the Airbus A330neo jet are not affected by the issues with the Trent 1000 engine, some of which have needed unscheduled maintenance as the turbine blades have worn out more quickly than expected.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that the Trent 7000 shared the durability issues on its turbine blades which have plagued the sister engine, the Trent 1000.

Those issues have meant some of the engine’s host planes, Boeing 787s, have had to go in for repairs.

“Both the Trent 1000 TEN and Trent 7000 have had new turbine blades within their design from the start,” Rolls said in an emailed statement.

Rolls-Royce said earlier this month that it would take a hit of about 340 million pounds ($480 million) which would cover the cost of carrying out repairs on primarily the Trent 1000 engine which is installed on the 787.

Airbus declined to comment.

Rolls said earlier this month that its Trent 1000s had issues with another part of the engine, the compressor, and Rolls said that it was possible that this issue could also affect the Trent 7000, but on a very small scale.

The company has said it will have a new design for the compressor next year and that that could mean a small number of Trent 7000s need that fix. The Trent 7000 is due to enter service later this year.

“It is, however, possible that a population of early Trent 1000 TEN and Trent 7000 engines may benefit from pro-active maintenance ...,” a spokesman for Rolls said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.7075 pounds)