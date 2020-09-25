Rolls-Royce says no final decision on potential stakes

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce RR.L said on Friday that no final decision had been made on allotting shares to potential investors, "including any sovereign wealth fund", as the British engineering firm was still reviewing all available funding options.

The statement follows a Sky News report that Kuwait’s state fund was in talks for a stake in the company after the maker of Trent engines said it was considering a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

Rolls-Royce, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, had confirmed the equity raise this week in response to media reports that followed months of speculation about its finances.

($1 = 0.7872 pounds)