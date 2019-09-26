Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit

(Reuters) - U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding’s (RR.L) Civil Nuclear Systems and Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and European nuclear markets.

Westinghouse, which supplies products and technological assistance to nuclear utilities, said the Rolls-Royce deal would boost its nuclear power plant services and digital offerings.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Rolls-Royce operates 11 sites in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, Westinghouse said in a statement.

The American nuclear business of Rolls-Royce offers services from engineering and software and data solutions to maintenance optimization and field services, the company’s website shows.