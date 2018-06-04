FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rolls-Royce completes sale of parts maker L'Orange to Woodward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it had completed the sale of Germany-based diesel parts maker L’Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc (WWD.O) with net proceeds totalling 673 million euros.

Rolls-Royce sold the business as part of a plan to simplify its operations.

    The proceeds compared to the 700 million euros sale figure the company gave at the time when the disposal was announced in April.

    “Net proceeds totalled 673 million euros after transaction costs and other adjustments and included a cash contribution reflecting 2018 trading prior to the dateof completion,” Rolls said in a statement on Monday.

    Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

