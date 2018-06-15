Rolls-Royce CEO says Trent XWB, Trent 7000 not affected by Trent 1000 issues

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Rolls-Royce (RR.L), which is under pressure to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engines, said that so far those issues did not extend to its other engines, the Trent XWB and the Trent 7000.

FILE PHOTO: Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait at the company aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“Because of the issues on Trent 1000 we’re doing an awful lot more inspection of XWB engines which is giving us still a lot of confidence that we’re not seeing early signs of the turbine issues,” CEO Warren East told investors on Friday.

“As for the compressor issues, then, we’ve checked the arithmetic and the issues are not going to occur as we’ve seen on Trent 1000.”

The Trent 7000 engine, which is not yet in service, is derived from the problematic Trent 1000 engine, but East said it was so far not affected, although any modifications could be incorporated into it if needed.

“From the testing we’ve done on Trent 7000 so far we’re not seeing a potential for those issues,” East said.

Problems with parts not lasting as long as expected on the Trent 1000 which powers the Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jet has led to some planes being grounded for checks, angering Rolls’ airline customers.

The Trent XWB powers the Airbus (AIR.PA) A350, while the Trent 7000 will power the Airbus A330neo.