Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line

A Rolls-Royce engine of an Airbus A350-900 of Ethiopian Airlines is photographed during a site-inspection at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.

Chief Executive Warren East said he was pleased with the start of the year, although there was still a great deal more to do to deliver the full year.

"As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growing the business to benefit future years," he said in an update ahead of the Paris Air Show.