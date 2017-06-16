FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 16, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 2 months ago

Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line

1 Min Read

A Rolls-Royce engine of an Airbus A350-900 of Ethiopian Airlines is photographed during a site-inspection at Fraport airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 22, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.

Chief Executive Warren East said he was pleased with the start of the year, although there was still a great deal more to do to deliver the full year.

"As expected, near term cash flow performance remains challenging as we continue to invest in transforming and growing the business to benefit future years," he said in an update ahead of the Paris Air Show.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.