May 3, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in an hour

Rolls-Royce interested in providing new engine for U.S. B-52s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERBY, England (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) would be interested in bidding to provide a new engine for the United State’s B-52 bombers, said its CEO, should authorities proceed with a project to update the jets.

FILE PHOTO: - Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“It’s a real opportunity that’s been talked about for decades and we do believe that we have a very good engine for that project should it go ahead,” Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East told shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday.

    “I would say that it’s probably looking more likely that it will go ahead than it has looked for the last quite a lot of years and as that has come to pass our competitors are getting pretty active as well,” he said, adding that the company needed to be realistic given the competitive environment.

