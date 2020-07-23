Rolls-Royce says no decisions yet on strengthening balance sheet

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rolls Royce is pictured on an engine of an Airbus A330-800 aircraft after a flight event presentation in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce (RR.L) Chief Executive Warren East said the aerospace engineer was still examining options to strengthen its balance sheet and had not made any decisions.

“We are at the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options around strengthening our balance sheet, positioning ourselves for recovery, but I stressed at the trading update and I’ll stress again today: No decisions have been made, we are not going to lay out any potential options, we are considering all options,” he told reporters on Thursday.