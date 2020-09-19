Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace and Defense

Rolls-Royce plans to raise about 2.5 billion stg - FT

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L is looking to raise around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from investors and is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The British aero-engine group is planning to launch the equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report said.

Rolls-Royce and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char

