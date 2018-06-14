Rolls-Royce CEO says job cuts unconnected to teams dealing with Trent 1000 issues

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said a new round of job cuts announced on Thursday would not affect the teams working to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engines.

FILE PHOTO: Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait in front of a Pegasus airplane engine at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Warren East told reporters on a call that the 4,600 job cuts were all in positions connected to corporate support functions and management, not manufacturing or engineering. He said that two-thirds of the job cuts would be in Britain.

East conceded that the timing of the cuts while the company is trying to fix the Trent 1000 problems was “incongruous”.

The CEO also said that a review of the company’s marine business which could lead to a sale of the unit was ongoing.