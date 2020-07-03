Business News
July 3, 2020

Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit

FILE PHOTO: The "Spirit of Ecstasy" bonnet ornament is seen on a Rolls Royce car at the Top Marques fair in Monaco May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Friday it was reviewing a range of options to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options,” the company said in a statement. “However, no decisions have been made.”

The company said its financial position and liquidity remained strong.

Shares in Rolls-Royce were trading down 8.5% at 267 pence following the announcement.

