LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce’s chief executive said the worst was now behind the company after it posted a 4 billion pound ($5.57 billion) loss for 2020.

“2020 certainly marks the low point. We think that the worst is now well behind us,” Chief Executive Warren East told reporters on a call on Thursday.

