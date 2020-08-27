Rolls-Royce has time to consider balance sheet options: CFO

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of British aero-engine company Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said that the company had time to consider options for its balance sheet when asked about a possible rights issue in future.

“We’re not going to be drawn on any particular option for strengthening the balance sheet. We’re taking our time, considering carefully,” CFO Stephen Daintith told reporters on a call on Thursday, soon after he announced he had resigned from the company but would remain for a transition period.

“Right now we think we have a good level of liquidity, we’ve got a good plan.”

Asked about potential government support for the company, after media speculation that the Rolls-Royce could need state-help, Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said: “Probably the most important thing that government can do is help get people flying again.”