FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 2, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in 15 minutes

Rolls-Royce sees 2018 results at upper end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British engine-maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said that its 2018 results would come in at the upper half of its guidance range, after its civil aerospace and power systems businesses posted a stronger than expected first-half performance.

FILE PHOTO: A view of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

The upgrade to guidance comes despite the company being under pressure to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engine which powers the Boeing 787 (BA.N). A parts durability issue has grounded planes resulting in Rolls facing extra costs.

Rolls said in its half-year report on Thursday that it would be recognizing an exceptional charge of 554 million pounds in respect of the Trent 1000 issues for the period to 2022.

For the full-year, Rolls said in February that its free cash flow will come in at about 450 million pounds, give or take 100 million pounds. It said on Thursday that this figure was now expected to be at the upper half of guidance.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.