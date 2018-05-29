FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said on Tuesday it was tripling capacity to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engines that have left some of Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner planes grounded.

FILE PHOTO: A view of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour ahead of the Singapore Airshow on February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Rolls-Royce will set out full details on how it intends to speed up necessary inspections and repairs on Wednesday, a spokesman for the engine manufacturer said, confirming a development first reported by the Financial Times.

    Turbine blades in the Trent 1000 package C engines are not lasting as long as expected, requiring extra inspections and meaning airlines are having to ground some aircraft.

    Air New Zealand and Virgin Atlantic are among the airlines affected.

    Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by David Milliken, Editing by Robin Pomeroy

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.