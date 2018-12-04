Rolls-Royce partners with AI software maker to predict engine performance

A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has partnered with Chicago-based artificial intelligence software maker Uptake to spot possible operational issues in its Trent engine fleet ahead of time, the companies said on Tuesday.

Uptake provides artificial intelligence software to industrials companies to help them predict the performance of complex machines by combining data analytics and machine learning.

Rolls-Royce, whose Trent engines power Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets and Airbus SE’s (AIR.PA) new A330neo widebody aircraft, has been grappling with problems affecting blades on some of the engines, which has resulted in delayed aircraft deliveries for the planemakers.

Uptake’s software will empower Rolls-Royce with a number of disparate datasets, providing insights into the engine performance and improving the availability of the engine fleet for airline customers, the companies said.

“With industrial AI and machine learning techniques, we can increase the uptime of our engines and help customers extend the life and value of their critical assets,” said Tom Palmer, senior vice president of services for Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business.