FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management has sold its entire stake in British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (RR.L) and exited the company almost five years after becoming its biggest shareholder, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/33zkAjb on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

ValueAct was not immediately available for a comment.

In April, ValueAct had cut its stake in Rolls Royce to 4.5% from 9.48%.