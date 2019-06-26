Romanian opposition party USR to nominate pension fund executive for central bank board

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist opposition party Save Romania Union will nominate private pension fund NN Pensii’s chief investment officer Cristian Popa to the new nine-member board of the central bank, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Romania’s parliament will approve the new board on July 3.

Based on parliamentary seats, the ruling Social Democrats would be entitled to nominate four board members and junior coalition partner ALDE one, while the opposition Liberals and Save Romania Union would get two and one appointees respectively.

The parties’ candidates have yet to be officially announced. However, ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu said earlier this week the ruling coalition will support central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu for a new term.