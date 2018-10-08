Romanian anti-graft prosecutors should ignore 'easy crimes': government nominee

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s anti-graft prosecutors should focus on “complex” cases, not “easy crimes” such as abuse of office, the government’s nominee for chief prosecutor said on Monday.

The comments by Adina Florea, a little-known magistrate nominated for the post last month by the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), will fuel concerns among the government’s critics that it is not serious about tackling graft in Romania, one of the European Union’s most corrupt states.

The government’s decision in February to remove Florea’s predecessor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, brought thousands of protesters onto the streets. Kovesi had drawn praise at home and abroad for her efforts to convict high-level politicians, but the justice minister accused her of exceeding her authority.

Speaking before a judicial advisory panel, part of her confirmation process, Florea said cases of abuse of office should be investigated by regular prosecutors, not the specialized unit, known as the DNA, that deals with graft.

“Data... shows the DNA has focused chiefly on abuse of office. I don’t think its role is to investigate easy crimes but rather those produced through complex schemes,” she said.

Several PSD members, including party leader Liviu Dragnea, are under investigation or on trial for corruption. Dragnea has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by the Supreme Court on for inciting others to abuse of office. He denies any wrongdoing and has appealed the ruling.

The panel of magistrates questioning Florea on Monday voted against her nomination but its opinion is not binding.

OVERHAUL

The justice ministry has said it will submit her nomination to President Klaus Iohannis for approval, irrespective of the magistrates’ opinion. Iohannis is a strong critic of the PSD and its stance on corruption.

Since taking power last year, the PSD has begun overhauling the judiciary and changing legislation to try decriminalize several graft offences, in moves criticized by the EU.

Dragnea, who is also speaker of the lower house, was found guilty of keeping two women on the payroll of a state agency in 2006-2013 even though they were employed by his party. He denies any wrongdoing.

Supporters of the PSD point to its efforts to raise wages and pensions.

However, the PSD lost what had been seen as a key popularity test in a weekend referendum that aimed to change the constitution to prevent same-sex couples being able in the future to secure the right to marry.

The change, backed by the leftists, failed due to low turnout. Some analysts said voters had viewed the referendum as a ruse by the PSD to divert attention from more pressing concerns.

“It was a political boycott. People rejected the attempt to hide important issues such as corruption and attacks on the rule of law behind a populist theme,” said independent political commentator Cristian Patrasconiu.