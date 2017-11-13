FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian prosecutors open new investigation into ruling party leader
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romanian prosecutors open new investigation into ruling party leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors said on Monday they had opened a criminal investigation into ruling Social Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea on suspicion of abuse of office, forming an organized crime group and forgery to illegally obtain European Union funds.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea exits the parliament's main hall after filing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, in Bucharest, Romania June 18, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Dragnea, who also serves as parliament’s lower house speaker, already has a conviction in a vote rigging case and is currently on trial in a separate abuse of office case.

The current probe refers to Dragnea’s former term as president of the Teleorman county council.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas

