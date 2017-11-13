Romanian ruling party leader investigated over 'criminal group'

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors opened an investigation on Monday into the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party, Liviu Dragnea, on suspicion of forming a “criminal group” to siphon off cash from state projects, some of them EU-funded.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea exits the parliament's main hall after filing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, in Bucharest, Romania June 18, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Dragnea, currently on trial in a separate abuse of office case, declined to comment as he left a closed-door hearing at the prosecutor’s office. Opposition parties called on him to resign as parliament speaker pending the criminal inquiry.

The prosecutors said Dragnea was suspected of forming “an organised criminal group”, including public servants and businesspeople in 2001. There was reason to believe the nine-strong group was still active, their statement added.

The group was suspected of seeking to “fraudulently obtain important sums from public works contracts funded with domestic and European funds, by committing abuse of office, EU funds fraud, tax evasion, money laundering and accessing confidential information,” the statement read.

Dragnea told reporters he would make a statement later in parliament. The 55-year-old, who got a suspended prison sentence last year for illegally using his influence within the party to sway a 2012 referendum, has dismissed past investigations as politically motivated.

The case was based on a notice sent by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) in 2016 regarding suspicions of illegally securing EU funds for county road rehabilitations based on forged documents, prosecutors said.

“I think it is a necessity for him to resign the position of lower house speaker,” opposition liberal Ioan Cupsa was quoted saying by state news agency Agerpres.

“Once more, he is making parliament and the image it has with public opinion vulnerable.”

The ruling Social Democrats are currently preparing a judicial overhaul the European Commission, foreign diplomats and Romania’s own president have all said could place the justice system under political control. Thousands of Romanians protested against the overhaul earlier this month.

At the start of 2017, attempts by the ruling coalition to weaken anti-corruption legislation triggered the country’s biggest protests in decades.

Transparency International ranks Romania among the European Union’s most corrupt states. Brussels, which keeps Romania’s justice system under special monitoring, has praised magistrates for their efforts to curb graft.

($1 = 3.9903 lei)