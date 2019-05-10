Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts: Reuters poll

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 3.9 percent year-on-year at the end of April, a touch lower from March’s 4.0 percent.

Analysts put inflation at 3.9 percent at the end of December, above the central bank’s current 3.0 percent forecast and 1.5-3.5 percent target. The bank will release new forecasts for this year and next later this month.

All nine analysts expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at 2.50 percent at its May 15 meeting. All but one see the benchmark rate on hold at end-2019.

Analysts expect the economy to have grown 3.9 percent on the year in the first quarter. They see the economy growing 3.0 percent overall this year.