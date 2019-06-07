Business News
Romanian macroeconomic indicators and interest rate forecasts: Reuters poll

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts puts Romanian inflation at 3.9% year-on-year at the end of May, down from April’s 4.1%.

Analysts put inflation at 4.1% at the end of December, below the central bank’s current 4.2% forecast. The bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5%.

All analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at 2.50% at its next meeting in July. All but two see the benchmark rate on hold at end-2019.

They expect the economy to grow 3.7% this year, below the government’s estimate of 5.5%.

