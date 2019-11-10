World News
November 10, 2019 / 7:28 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Romania's Iohannis wins presidential ballot, will face runoff

Incumbent candidate Klaus Iohannis smiles after casting his ballot in the first round of a presidential election, in Bucharest, Romania, November 10, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s incumbent President Klaus Iohannis won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, and is likely to face opposition Social Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls showed.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 38.7% of votes followed by Dancila with 22%. Save Romania Union head Dan Barna got 16.1%. Another poll by Curs-Avangarde ranked Iohannis first with 39% and Dancila with 22.5%.

Data by the electoral bureau, which is expected to unveil partial official results from Monday morning, showed robust turnout of 48% with a record high diaspora voter presence of 660,000 - which was not taken into account by the exit polls.

Reporting by Radu Marinas

