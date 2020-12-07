Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s opposition Social Democrats (PSD) won Sunday’s general election with just under 30% of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.

The centrist Liberals of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban came second with 24.2%-24.7% of votes for the two houses. The centrist alliance USR-Plus, a likely coalition partner for the Liberals won 15.4% of votes.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

