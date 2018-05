BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis must dismiss chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi to solve an institutional conflict he created with the government, the Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The Social Democrat government had asked the top court to rule whether the president’s refusal to dismiss Kovesi had created a constitutional conflict.