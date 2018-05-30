Romania's top court orders president to dismiss anti-graft prosecutor

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis must dismiss the country’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor to resolve an institutional conflict with the government, the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The ruling, approved by 6 votes to 3, limits the president’s powers and gives the justice minister, a political appointee, more control over prosecutors in one of the European Union’s most corrupt states.

Since Laura Codruta Kovesi took the helm of anti-corruption prosecuting agency DNA in 2013 conviction rates have risen sharply, winning praise from Brussels which has Romania’s justice system under special monitoring.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had called for Kovesi’s dismissal in February saying she had exceeded her authority and damaged the country’s image abroad. His request drew thousands of anti-graft protesters onto the streets.

The country’s judicial watchdog said the request was unfounded and President Iohannis rejected it, prompting the government to ask the top court to decide whether his rejection had created an institutional conflict.

Legally, the president has the final say in the dismissal of chief prosecutors, which are requested by the justice minister and need approval from the country’s judicial watchdog.

But on Wednesday, the court ruled the president does not have the constitutional right to oppose a dismissal request legally initiated by the justice minister.

Instead, his prerogative should be limited to assessing the legality of the procedure.

“The president has refused to issue the dismissal decree based on opportunity, not legality arguments, which has blocked the justice minister from using his authority on prosecutors’ activities,” the court said in a statement.

“The constitutional conduct that must be followed is for the president to issue the dismissal decree.”

The court’s rulings are binding. A full explanation of its decision will be released at a later date.

“Regardless of what the Court decides, I will wait for the motivation, I will read it and act accordingly,” Iohannis had told reporters before the decision.

DNA has investigated lawmakers, ministers, mayors, magistrates and businessmen in recent years, exposing conflicts of interest, abuse of power, fraud and the award of state contracts in exchange for bribes.

“At a first reading, the president can still reject the dismissal if he can find legality arguments,” legal expert Laura Stefan said. “But the decision does reduce the president’s abilities and enhances the justice minister’s.”

Opinion surveys have shown Romanians had more confidence in the judiciary than in parliament or government.

The country’s ruling Social Democrats tried in early 2017 to decriminalize several corruption offences by emergency decree, leading to its largest street protests in decades. The party leader is currently on trial in an abuse of office case.