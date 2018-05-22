Romanian government seeks to partner private firms for 759 km of motorway

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s government aims to prioritize building 759 kilometers of motorway through public-private partnerships in the European Union’s least-developped state, deputy prime minister Viorel Stefan said on Tuesday.

In addition to three new motorway segments primarily targeting the poorer southern part of the country, Stefan also presented plans to build or upgrade several hospitals. The projects, which could be worth up to 20 billion euros overall, could start in 2019, Stefan said.

Public-private partnerships would also help speed up the works, with motorways seen finalised within five years, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, centrist President Klaus Iohannis expressed concern at the slow pace at which the government was tapping EU development funds. Of the 31.3 billion euros Brussels has allotted for Romania during 2014-2020, Bucharest has tapped only 4.9 billion euros, he said.