FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 7:45 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Romania's PM resigns after Social Democrats withdraw backing for him: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose resigned on Monday, after his ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leaders withdrew political backing for him in an overwhelming vote, the second premier to be ousted by his party in less than seven months.

“The vote was overwhelming, to dismiss Prime Minister Tudose,” one member of the PSD’s leadership told Reuters by telephone. “Tudose resigned,” another PSD leader said.

PSD senior Paul Stanescu will be appointed as interim, the officials said.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.