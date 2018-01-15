Romania's PM resigns after Social Democrats withdraw backing for him: sources

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Prime Minister Mihai Tudose resigned on Monday, after his ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leaders withdrew political backing for him in an overwhelming vote, the second premier to be ousted by his party in less than seven months.

“The vote was overwhelming, to dismiss Prime Minister Tudose,” one member of the PSD’s leadership told Reuters by telephone. “Tudose resigned,” another PSD leader said.

PSD senior Paul Stanescu will be appointed as interim, the officials said.