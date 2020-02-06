World News
Romania's president asks outgoing PM Orban to form government

Romanian interim PM Ludovic Orban delivers a speech before a no-confidence vote session in the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest, Romania February 5, 2020. Inquam Photos/George Calin via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premier’s centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win.

“As I have repeatedly said, a snap poll is my first option, it is the correct choice. I decided to ask Ludovic Orban to form a new cabinet,” Klaus Iohannis told reporters after holding consultations with parliamentary political groupings.

